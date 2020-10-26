Oscar Isaac Tapped To Play Titular Role In Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

Justin Kroll from Deadline is reporting that Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ex Machina) will play Moon Knight in his own series for Disney+.

This casting comes after Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel announcements.

Hot-off the record-breaking hit streaming series, The Witcher on Netflix writer Beau DeMayo has been tapped to join the writing team for Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Moon Knight.

DeMayo added the credit to his bio on Twitter. Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy) will lead the writing team on Moon Knight.

No word on a director; however, this will come sooner than later.

A production start date is rumored to be sometime in November, however, no official word has been given.

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

Source: Deadline