‘Lovecraft Country’ Composer Laura Karpman to Score Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios’ first animated series What If…? is set to hit Disney+ in 2021, and will explore alternate scenarios in the already told Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Production on the series has been ongoing, even through the pandemic as the animators have been able to do a lot of the work remotely. Now, as the series is beginning to end production, the studio will now set its sights on the music for the film. According to Variety, Lovecraft Country composer Laura Karpman has been tapped to score the What If…?.

Besides working on HBO’s newest hit series Lovecraft Country, Karpman is a four-time Emmy winner for her work on Masters of Science, Odyssey 5, and most recently the documentary series Why We Hate. She has also previously worked on Searchlight’s Step.

The ten-episode first season is expected to debut next summer. The series will follow alternate reality stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without affecting any of the existing theatrical and live-action Disney+ canon. The first episode will ask the question, “What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark’s father Howard Stark?”

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies, which sees some of the Avengers doing battled with zombified characters including Captain America. Based on images that have been previously shared, we also see what looks to be T’Challa (Black Panther) as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.