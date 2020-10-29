Disney+ Biopic ‘Greek Freak’ Scores A Director

Nigerian actor and director Akin Omotoso has been tapped to helm an upcoming feature film based on the life of Greek basketball phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo for Disney+.

The script has apparently already been written by A Private War and Grace of Monaco scribe Amesh Amel, and the studio has reportedly begun casting the lead in the hopes of shooting early next year.

The film will focus on Antetokounmpo and his family’s struggles prior to him becoming one of the youngest (and most exciting) players in the NBA.

The title comes from Antetokounmpo’s nickname which he earned because of massive size and talent.

This is Omotoso’s second deal with a prominent streaming service following Netflix’s purchase of his film Vaya, and the company’s subsequent order of an original Nigerian series from him.