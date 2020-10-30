Exclusive: Disney’s ‘Turner & Hooch’ Series Sniffs Out Another Director in Robert Duncan McNeill

It’s been months since we’ve provided an update on the upcoming Turner & Hooch reboot series coming to Disney+; however, today we can confirm that the show will be helmed by actor and director Robert Duncan McNeill.

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 05: Actor/director Robert Duncan McNeill speaks at the “Director’s Cut” panel during the 17th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

McNeill is most known for his role as Lieutenant Tom Paris on Star Trek: Voyager, though prior to that he had a small role in the live action iteration of Masters of the Universe that came out in 1987. Since his stint on Star Trek though, he’s worked largely behind the camera directing episodes of Dawson’s Creek to Chuck and most recently The Orville.

Read: Disney+ Biopic ‘Greek Freak’ Scores A Director

Based on the 1989 Tom Hanks vehicle of the same name, the series follows the unlikely friendship between a U.S Marshall and a disorderly dog as they solve mysteries together.

Josh Peck will be stepping into the role of Scott Turner, previously portrayed by Hanks. He’s joined by Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Carra Patterson (Lovecraft Country), Vanessa Lengies (Glee), Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House), Brandon Jay McLaren (The Twilight Zone), Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family), and Becca Tobin (Glee).

The series will also feature McG (Charlie’s Angels) behind the camera and is being produced by Matt Nix, who previously created USA’s Burn Notice and Fox’s The Gifted. It’ll also be one of Disney’s first new series to debut under the updated 20th Television banner where Nix has an overall deal.

Filming began last month, and is expected to continue through April 2021.