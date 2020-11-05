Buena Vista Street in Disney’s California Adventure to Open on November 19th

We have some exciting news coming out of the Disney Parks today. As we reported last week Buena Vista Street would be opening in Disney’s California Adventure to extend Downtown Disney District, We now have a date on when that will happen. The Disney Parks Blog announced that Buena Vista Street will open on November 19th.

The park’s blog announced that the street will open and expand Downtown Disney bringing more shopping and the addition of more dining options. This is great news for some as it actually gets people into a Disneyland Resort Park. Disney is following suit with fellow Orange County theme park Knotts Berry Farm. They have been very successful with their different dining options Taste of Falloween and the upcoming Taste of Merry Farm.

Beginning Nov. 19, there will be a $10 fee per car for parking at the Downtown Disney District in the Simba Lot. The number of guests visiting the Downtown Disney District and its locations, including the shopping and dining experiences along Buena Vista Street, will be limited to promote physical distancing.

This all comes as great news for Disney Diehards, Stick with us here at The DisInsider for all your Disney Parks news as we get it.

Source: Disney Parks Blog