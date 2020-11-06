20 Projects Being Worked On At Disneyland During Shutdown

If you want to look for something good coming out of the closure of the Disneyland Resort, it will be hard to find. However, with the park closed and being unable to currently entertain guests, it gives the park plenty of time to work on outstanding projects. Here is a list from our friends over at The OC Register of projects that are currently being worked on at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.

Disneyland

1) Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway – Vertical construction started awhile back and they will continue to move forward with progress with the Mickey Mouse themed dark ride.

2) Haunted Mansion – The Mansion was already closed when the parks shut down for normal teardown and a scheduled refurbishing. The project will include fresh paint throughout the attraction. Also, there will be a few ride mechanics to be taken care of.

3) Snow White Scary Adventures – Snow White is in the process of becoming less scary. A fresh lighter paint scheme and removal of the somewhat frightening finale are what is waiting for guests upon return.

4) King Arthur Carrousel – The project will replace the steel canopy and also freshen up horses on the ride.

5) Indiana Jones Adventure – A permit has been issued to replace a plank bridge and also repair its steel structure.

6) Mickey’s House – Mickeys House is getting a new roof on his home in ToonTown

7) Space Mountain – Space Mountain is in the process of having a new $1.1 million dollar exit stairway being built in Tomorrowland.

8) Gadget Go Coaster – Gadget Go Coaster is in the process of scheduled refurbishing.

9) Tomorrowland Entrance – The last remaining “French Fry Rocks ” have been removed according to numerous reports.

10) Frontierland Entrance – The entrance has been widened and the 15-foot gates have been replaced.

11) Parade Route – The brick apron between Sleeping Beauty Castle and The Matterhorn has been renovated.

12) Tom Sawyer’s Island – A permit has been issued for the reroofing of the Cider Mill and Blacksmith shop.

13) Matterhorn Bobsleds – Routine maintenance for the loading area .

14) Main Street U.S.A. – Scaffolding has been removed from Emporium after it receives a fresh coat of paint.

15) Splash Mountain – The re-theming of Splash Mountain remains in very early stages. There has not yet been work done on the flume ride yet and it’s expected that the original Splash Mountain should still be in place whenever the parks reopen.

Disney California Adventure

16) Avengers Campus – Construction continues on the all-new Marvel-based land in DCA.

17) Administration Building- A new backstage office is being built behind Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters.

18) Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree – Crews continue routine maintenance.

19) Pixar Pal-A-Round – Many of the stationary gondolas have been removed for routine maintenance on the Pixar Pier Ferris Wheel.

20) Hyperion Theatre – Scaffolding has been removed for a newly refreshed cloudscape.

Disneyland is demonstrating that it is set to reopen with contemporary ideas, visuals, and experiences with a slew of refreshed projects.

When will the parks reopen? That’s a great question! Stick with us here at The DisInsider for all the news regarding the Disney Parks.