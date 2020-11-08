Emilio Estevez to Direct Disney+ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Series

The Mighty Ducks series set for Disney+ is currently filming its first season in Vancouver, Canada. Last month, we revealed that Anya Adams (GLOW, The Good Place) had been tapped to direct some episodes of the series. Now, a new report has come out and a familiar name will also direct an episode.

According to The Ronin, franchise star Emilio Estevez will step behind the camera to direct an episode of the series. Estevez is returning as Coach Gordon Bombay.

Estevez is no stranger to directing, the actor is best known for directing the 90’s comedy Men At Work, in which he stars alongside his brother Charlie Sheen. Estevez has also directed episodes of popular television series including The Guardian, Cold Case, CSI: NY, and Numb3rs.

Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) and Brady Noon (Good Boys), Swayam Bhatia (Succession), Taegen Burns (I Can Only Imagine), Julee Cerda (Passengers), Bella Higginbotham (Troop Zero), Luke Islam (America’s Got Talent), Kiefer O’Reilly (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) and De’Jon Watts (Black Panther) are all also set to star.

The ten-episode series is set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

The Mighty Ducks is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30), are co-creators and will serve as showrunners. Emilio Estevez, James Griffiths, and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers with Griffiths directing. Lauren Graham will serve as a co-executive producer. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.