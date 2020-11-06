Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Looking to Start Production Late November or Early December

A few weeks ago on our exclusive Patreon podcast The DisInsider Show, I revealed that Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid was looking to start production before the end of the year. Well, the star of the film may have confirmed my reveal.

During a Thursday night live stream on Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey’s Instagram account, the duo revealed they only have a couple more live streams left before Halle has to leave for London, where The Little Mermaid will be filming, some of the crew is already out there.

I would imagine production on the film will likely kick off in December after the holiday, the cast and crew may go through quick rehearsals before filming not to mention, follow proper health and safety protocols. That said, we can’t rule out a late November start. The film was just days away from filming back in March until the COVID-19 outbreak caused the studio to close production, sending the cast and crew back home. Filming was expected to resume this Summer but was pushed to accommodate McCarthy’s filming on the Hulu limited series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Halle Bailey leads the film as Ariel, with Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, also set to star is Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Sea Witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Emily Coates in unconfirmed role.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), the film will feature music from the 1989 animated classic as well as four brand-new songs. Menken has teased that those songs will consist of new ones for both King Triton (Bardem) and Scuttle (Awkwafina), we also hear Prince Eric will get his own song as well, and that another will feature a duo between both Ariel and Eric.