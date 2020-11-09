Disney+ Docuseries ‘On Pointe’ Starts Streaming December 18

Disney+ announced today that the complete original six-part docuseries On Pointe will premiere exclusively on the service on Friday, December 18, 2020.

On Pointe captures a season in New York City’s world-renowned School of American Ballet (SAB). Featuring unprecedented access to one of the top youth ballet institutions in the world, the series follows the lives of the students ages 8 to 18 pursuing their dreams to become ballet dancers. While older students from all over the country rigorously train for professional careers, younger students from New York City are put through their paces as they rehearse and perform in New York City Ballet’s holiday classic “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®” onstage at Lincoln Center.

The series is produced by Imagine Documentaries and DCTV, with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Justin Wilkes executive producing from Imagine Entertainment; Matthew O’Neill serves as executive producer from DCTV. Directed and produced by Larissa Bills, On Pointe premieres Friday, December 18, with all episodes streaming only on Disney+.

The School of American Ballet (SAB) is widely regarded as America’s leading ballet academy. A constituent of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, SAB recruits and trains talented youngsters between the ages of 6 and 18 for careers in classical ballet. Founded in 1934 by the legendary choreographer George Balanchine and the visionary arts patron and writer Lincoln Kirstein, the School produces almost all of the dancers that comprise New York City Ballet, America’s largest ballet company, as well as dancers for companies around the globe. Approximately 20 advanced students embark on professional dance careers annually. Beyond the footlights, SAB’s alumni have made their mark over the past 86 years as founders, artistic directors, choreographers and teachers for dance companies and schools around the world.