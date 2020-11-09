Hulu Debuts First Trailer For ‘The Hardy Boys’

Hulu has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming new series, The Hardy Boys, based on the popular characters created by Edward Stratemeyer.

Every town has its secrets. When the Hardy boys, Frank (16) and Joe (12), arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister.

The Disney-owned streamer is set to debut all thirteen episodes on Friday, December 4. Set in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the modernized adaptation stars Rohan Campbell as 16-year-old Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as 12-year-old Joe Hardy. After tragedy strikes within their family, Joe and Frank are forced to relocate from the big city to their parents’ hometown in Bridgeport.

Also set to star in the series is The Hardy Boys is executive produced by Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Peter Mohan, Doug Murphy, Jason Stone, and Pam Westman.