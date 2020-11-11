Disney+ Debuts New Trailer and Poster For ‘Black Beauty’

Today Disney+ shared the new trailer and poster for its sweeping new movie, Black Beauty, premiering Friday, November 27.

The film features a cast that includes he voice of Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet (Titanic) as Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Claire Forlani (Mystery Men), and Calam Lynch (Dunkirk).

Read: Disney+ Releases Trailer For ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’

This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence) who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt (Polar, Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer (Polar) from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (Mad Max: Fury Road) is the South African producer.

Black Beauty is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.