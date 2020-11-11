Hulu Series ‘Dopesick’ Adds Cleopatra Coleman to Its Cast

In the Shadow of the Moon star Cleopatra Coleman has joined the all-star cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Dopesick, in a recurring role, Deadline has learned.

Coleman joins a cast that includes Michael Keaton (Cars), Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Will Poulter (We’re The Millers), John Hoogenakker (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Philippa Soo (The One and Only Ivan), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) and Jake McDorman (Shameless).

The series is centered on a compassionate school doctor (Keaton), who finds himself embroiled in a sinister corporate scheme that perpetuates America’s opioid addiction crisis. t takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Coleman will play Grace Pell, brash and funny, she’s an out lesbian who isn’t afraid to be herself amongst the world of the coal miners.

The eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book, will be directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Main), and hails from Empire co-creator/exec producer Danny Strong, who also wrote the series, The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television. Strong and Levinson will executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn (Dexter), Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt (Twilight).

Dopesick, set to premiere in 2021, is one of several upcoming Hulu limited series, along with Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, and The Dropout, starring Kate McKinnon.