Hulu Debuts Trailer For Romantic Christmas Comedy ‘Happiest Season’

Hulu has released the first trailer for their upcoming original Christmas movie, Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart (Twilight) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate).

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Stewart) learns that Harper (Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Directed by Clea DuVall (The Intervention), the film also stars Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers), Victor Garber (Legally Blonde), Alison Brie (GLOW), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

This holiday, everyone’s secrets are coming out. Happiest Season premieres November 25, only on Hulu.