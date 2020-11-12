Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ Coming to Disney+ January 2021

Marvel Studios’ new series WandaVision, which premieres January 15, 2021, exclusively on Disney+, just unveiled a new moving poster featuring signature MCU characters Wanda and Vision in intriguing new surroundings.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aejE6DNR35 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2020

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

Teyonah Parris will also appear in the series as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to fans in Captain Marvel. Kathryn Hahn is playing a nosey neighbor reportedly named Agatha. Josh Stamberg will also appear as an agent alongside Randall Park’s Agent Jimmy Woo, a character introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Evan Peters is also rumored to appear in a mysterious role.

According to previous reports Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch was on set for the last week of filming for WandaVision, which lines up with another story reported stating longtime Doctor Strange villain Nightmare would be the antagonist for the series, as well as Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige previously stating the film will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.