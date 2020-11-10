‘WandaVision’ Graces The Cover Of EW; New Stills Released

Entertainment Weekly has dropped their most recent issue, which features Marvel’s newest series, WandaVision.

Part of the series was filmed in front of a live-studio audience, who all had to sign an NDA. It features Vision and Scarlet Witch dressed in 1950s clothing. It was filmed in classic black and white and is expected to be the first episode.

The series is expected to showcase different story mediums, and takes inspiration from 1950s classics to family shows of the ’90s.

“Crew members came to set in ’50s-era clothing, and used period lenses and lighting to capture that dreamy vintage glow. The special-effects team employed wires and camera tricks straight from Bewitched or I Dream of Jeannie, making wine bottles appear to pour on their own and household appliances zoom about like magic. And when Vision’s familiar maroon skin didn’t look quite right in grayscale, the makeup artists painted Bettany blue instead. Bettany and Olsen rehearsed their entrances and exits as if putting on a play, and at first, they say the notion of live performance terrified them more than any Marvel supervillain. But by the time they secured their first audience chuckle, the pair realized they might have missed their calling as sitcom stars. “It was insanity,” Olsen, 31, says with a laugh. “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].” – EW

Take a look down below for the cover and a few additional stills from the show.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision will mark the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Teyonah Parris will also appear in the series as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to fans in Captain Marvel. Kathryn Hahn is playing a nosey neighbor reportedly named Agatha. Josh Stamberg will also appear alongside Randall Park as secret agents.

According to previous reports Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch was on set for the last week of filming for WandaVision, which lines up with another story reported stating longtime Doctor Strange villain Nightmare would be the antagonist for the series, as well as Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige previously stating the film will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision is rumored to premiere this holiday on Disney+.

