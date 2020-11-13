Confirmed: DCOM ‘Under Wraps’ Receiving a Remake

Last month, we exclusively reported that the first DCOM Under Wraps would be receiving a remake to debut on Disney+. Deadline has just confirmed that there is indeed a remake happening, but will instead premiere on the Disney Channel in 2021.

The film will star Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max), Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle), Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma) and Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam).

Deadline has also confirmed that the production is slated to begin this month (November), as was also reported by us.

The film will be helmed by director Alex Zamm, who also co-wrote the screenplay with William Robertson. Zamm and Robertson have updated this screenplay from the original by Don Rhymer.

The updated synopsis is as follows:

“The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright). However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.“

