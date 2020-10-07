Exclusive: DCOM ‘Under Wraps’ Receiving a Remake for Disney+

Get ready for a new Halloween tradition!

We have exclusively learned that the 1997 Disney Channel Original Movie Under Wraps is getting a remake, likely to premiere on Disney+. The production is slated to begin in November of this year and wrap in December.

The film will be helmed by director Alex Zamm, who also co-wrote the screenplay with William Robertson. Zamm and Robertson have updated this screenplay from the original by Don Rhymer. Zamm has previously directed movies for Disney before including Inspector Gadget 2 and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, both of which were released straight to home video.

Casting has yet to be announced, as does a release date, though it is likely it will be released in time for Halloween in 2021.

The synopsis for this new version sounds very similar to the original:

“Friends Marshall, Gilbert, and Amy accidentally revive and release a mummy from its sarcophagus in the days leading up to Halloween. At first terrified, they quickly learn that the Mummy- who they affectionately name “Harold”- is actually very sweet and in dire need of assistance”

According to Disney Channel, 1997’s Under Wraps was the first Disney Channel Original Movie ever to premiere on the channel. During the Memorial Day Marathon in 2016, Disney Channel aired the first 100 DCOMS over the course of four days to coincide with the then-new remake of Adventures in Babysitting. This sparked minor controversy when it was realized that they left out 1997’s Northern Lights, previously thought to be the first DCOM. Interestingly, these two are the only DCOMS not currently available on Disney+.