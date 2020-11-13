‘Darkwing Duck’ Reboot in the Works

Following the success of the recent DuckTales reboot, a reboot of Darkwing Duck is also in development, according to Variety.

Though there is no writer attached as of yet, it is likely that it will be executive produced by Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.

Rather than premiering on the Disney Channel, this project will go straight to the Disney+ streaming service, which just celebrated its one year anniversary. There have been multiple reboots announced for the service, many of which are based on well-known properties from across the company.

The original show ran for three seasons and aired on the Disney Channel and ABC, eventually becoming part of The Disney Afternoon lineup in the 90s. The titular character was voiced by well-known Disney voice actor Jim Cummings. It is unknown at this time if he will be returning to this role. Because the original show had connections to DuckTales, it is possible that this reboot could also be tied into the DuckTales reboot as well.

The official synopsis for the original is as follows:

When average citizen Drake Mallard dons a mask, hat, and cape, he becomes the swashbuckling crimebuster, Darkwing Duck. With the help of his loyal but often clueless sidekick, Launchpad McQuack, he patrols the city of St. Canard. When he adopts his orphan niece, Gosalyn, who wants to help out with the crimebusting, his life changes drastically.

All episodes of the original Darkwing Duck are available to stream on Disney+.

