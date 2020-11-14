Chris Pratt and Vin Diesel Join Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would be joining Marvel Studios’ fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The news isn’t much of a surprise as Groot voice actor Vin Diesel teased in June that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be involved in Love and Thunder in some capacity. Vin Diesel recently arrived in Australia where the film will be filming in the next few weeks. Also, the crossover makes sense as Thor was last seen aboard Star-Lord’s spaceship in the closing scenes of Avengers: Endgame.

Details on the project are being kept under a tight lock-and-key. However, director Taika Waititi did a live stream of Thor: Ragnarok and during the stream he shared brand new concept art and details for the fourth installment of the franchise, you can check out those details here.

Pratt and Diesel join a cast that includes Chris Hemsworth who returns as the titular character, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkryie, Natalie Portman, as Jane Foster, who will become the Goddess of Thunder, and Christian Bale in an unkown villain role. Also set to return are Korg (played by Waititi) and Miek who are said to play pivotal roles in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.