Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – New Images

Earlier today at a virtual IAAPA (The Global Association for the Attractions Industry) event, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Josh D’Amaro gave a presentation for the attendees. We got some much needed new information regarding upcoming Disney Parks projects around the world, including the long awaited Walt Disney World Resort addition, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, aka the Star Wars Hotel.

While we did not receive an opening date or any new specific details about this project, we did get some new concept art, and in the theme park fan community, concept art is gold.

Here are the four new images that were released earlier today. They give us brand new insight into the living quarters planned for the project.

The DisInsider will provide a more detailed deep-dive into this project once we get an official opening date. For those unfamiliar, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a one of a kind full immersive three days, two nights, hotel experience themed around Star Wars. The hotel will be connected to Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World’s Disney Hollywood Studios. Guests will be fully immersed into the story from check-in to check-out.

There were some concerns that this project would be shelved amid the news of Disney cutting back on many of their planned projects for the parks due to COVID-19. But we have been assured that this project will be moving forward, albeit slightly delayed. It is widely known that this hotel is considered a top priority for current Disney CEO Bob Chapek, as he oversaw the development of Galaxy’s Edge during his time as Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman.

