Work Continues at Walt Disney World on Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille Attractions

During his keynote speech on Monday, Josh D’Amaro highlighted many things including updates on many attractions being worked on. Two of them he spoke about are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

D’Amaro stated that work is continuing and moving forward on the groundbreaking ride Cosmic Rewind. The family-friendly “storytelling coaster” featuring a groundbreaking ride system with vehicles that rotate 360 degrees and can even do a reverse launch. The Omnicoaster is a first-of-its-kind programmable roller coaster ride system, where guests can be rotated along the ride track in any direction while traveling at high speeds.

Read: Josh D’Amaro – Disney to Speed Up ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheming of Splash Mountain

D’Amaro also mentioned that the Ratatouille ride is still on track to open in 2021 despite other attractions being rumored to possibly take longer. Based on the film Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will take you on an adventure as you are shrunk down to the size of a rat and join Chef Remy. You will ride along on the floor of Gusteau’s on a trackless ride system. Fun for the entire family.

These are just a few of the updates from the keynote speech on Monday. Stick with us here at The DisInsider as we bring you all the news from the Disney Parks.

Source: Disney Parks Blog