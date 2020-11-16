Josh D’Amaro – Disney to Speed Up ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheming of Splash Mountain

During his keynote speech this morning for the IAAPA Expo, Josh D’Amaro Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products had a lot to say about the status of the Disney Parks in these times of Covid 19. D’Amaro spoke on the companies idea to add Inclusion as a fifth key to the companies four keys that every new cast member receives. Here is what he said about Disney choosing to speed up the retheming of the iconic Splash Mountain ride.

We want to make sure that we’re focusing on inclusivity for our guests as well, so we’ve chosen to speed up some of the work that we had been developing to make sure that our parks remain relevant and welcoming to all of our guests.

For example, we announced the transformation of our classic attraction Splash Mountain to include a new storyline based on Princess and the Frog. Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks Chairman

Source: BlogMickey.com