Disney+ Releases ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’ Trailer and Soundtrack Information

Today, Disney+ released the trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, which premieres Friday, December 11 on the streaming service. Later this week, on Friday, November 20, the soundtrack from the special will be available on all streaming services.

The trailer includes a preview of “The Perfect Gift,” a new song from the highly anticipated second season of the series, written and performed by Joshua Bassett.

In addition to “The Perfect Gift,” the soundtrack and special will provide fans a sneak peek of “Something In The Air,” the first major musical number from the upcoming second season of the series, which has been “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders sharing their childhood holiday memories, best – and most embarrassing! – gifts, favorite traditions, and family photos.

The track listing for the special and soundtrack is as follows:

“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – performed by Sofia Wylie

“The Perfect Gift” – written and performed by Joshua Bassett

“Feliz Navidad” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

“The Hanukkah Medley” – performed by Julia Lester

“Last Christmas” – performed by Matt Cornett

“White Christmas” – performed by Larry Saperstein

“Little Saint Nick” – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

“Believe” – performed by Dara Reneé

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

“River” – performed by Olivia Rodrigo

“Something In The Air” – performed by the season two cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

“That’s Christmas To Me” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – performed by Dara Reneé

Preview clips as well as music video lifts from High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will be available on Disney Music VEVO.

The hugely successful soundtrack from season one of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, currently available on all streaming services, yielded nearly three-quarters of a billion audio and video streams, as well as its first gold (U.S., Norway, Sweden, Australia) and platinum (Ireland, Canada) single for “All I Want,” written and performed by Rodrigo.