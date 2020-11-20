’10 CLOVERFIELD LANE’ DIRECTOR DAN TRACHTENBERG TO HELM NEW ‘PREDATOR’ FILM

It’s been a little over two years since the world saw the Predator. While Shane Black’s addition to the franchise was riddled with controversy and negative criticism, it appears that the newly formed 20th Century Studios isn’t hesitating take off with a brand new film.



According to Deadline, 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg has been tapped to helm next installment with Patrick Aison (Kingdom, Treadstone) penning the script.



While there are no further details regarding the plot at this moment, it doesn’t appear that it will be connected with Black’s film.

In addition to 10 Cloverfield Lane, Trachtenberg’s other directorial credits include the Black Mirror episode “Playtest,” and an episode of the critically acclaimed series The Boys.

