Exclusive: Corey Burton Joins ‘Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers’ Disney+ Movie

Last month, we exclusively reported that the live-action/CGI hybrid Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers would a Disney+ original, and would begin filming next Spring.

We can now confirm that Corey Burton, original voice for Dale and Zipper, will be reprising those roles for this film. Burton has voiced numerous characters for Disney over the years, both in the parks and on television. Currently, he is the official voices for Captain Hook and Ludwig Von Drake.

Other cast members such as Tress MacNeille (Chip and Gadget) and Jim Cummings (Monterey Jack) are expected to return as well, but not confirmed.

The film will be directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame and director of such films as Hot Rod. It was written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand of How I Met Your Mother. It is expected to be a meta, self-referential take on the original show. Larry Fong (Batman V Superman) will do cinematography, as confirmed by DiscussingFilm.

The original Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers series was produced by Disney Television Animation and aired on The Disney Channel in 1989. Created by Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove, it followed classic characters Chip and Dale who start a detective agency called Rescue Rangers with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper. These detectives deal with crimes that are often “too small” for the police to handle, often with other animals as their clients.

The official synopsis is as follows:

The chipmunks are leaders of a secret international organization devoted to tackling unsolved mysteries and mysterious oddball crimes. D23: The Official Disney Fan Club

Reruns of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers joined shows such as DuckTales, Tale Spin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop and Adventures of the Gummi Bears as part of The Disney Afternoon lineup in the early 90s’.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is available in its entirety to stream on Disney+.