Tenoch Huerta in Talks to Play Villain in Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Marvel Studios is prepping its untiled Black Panther sequel, which is expected to hit theaters in 2022, hopefully by then, theatergoing will be a thing again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is currently in talks to play an unknown villain in the upcoming sequel. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return, with Wright expected to take on an expanded role in the franchise moving forward.

The trade also revealed that the sequel is expected to start production in Atlanta, where most of Marvel’s projects shoot, in July and last upwards of six months.

Marvel, which had no comment on The Hollywood Reporters’ story, has not revealed it’s plans on how it plans to proceed without the late Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away this summer, after a long secretive battle with cancer. Although, the studio has indicated that it will not use any CGI to include the late star in the film, which was something Lucasfilm did in both Rogue One and The Rise of Skywalker, with Disney Legend Carrie Fisher.

Story details on the sequel are being kept underwraps but Ryan Coogler is set to return to direct with the script already written.

Released in 2018, the first Black Panther was a critical and financial hit grossing $700 million domestically and over $1.3 billion globally overall. The film was nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture (which it ultimately lost to Green Book). The film did take home awards for Best Original Score, Costume Design, Production Design.

Source: THR