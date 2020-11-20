‘Deadpool 3’ Gains Traction As The Molyneux Sisters Pen The Script

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the Deadpool franchise and where it’s heading after the Disney/Fox merger. Will it be rated ‘R’ like it’s predecessors? Will it break the fourth wall? What gags can now be introduced? Well today, Deadline has answered a lot of those questions.

Deadpool has brought on the Molyneux Sisters (The Great North) to pen the third installment of the Merc with a Mouth.

The trade is reporting that Ryan Reynolds has been in multiple meetings about the film and pitched different stories for them to tell. Apparently Disney and Reynolds loved what the Molyneux Sisters are bringing to the table and decided to persuade them.

There are rumors that director David Leitch will come back for the third film but no solid confirmation has been given.

Other sources have said the film will still be rated ‘R’ and there are no plans to revise anything about the franchise.

Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux are writers and executive producers of Fox’s hit series Bob’s Burgers, so their relationship with Fox is already grounded.

Reynolds is staying busy in the meantime. He has the upcoming action-comedy Free Guy coming next year, written by Reese and Wernick. Two other projects that Reynolds has in development are expected to film before Deadpool 3; Red Notice starring The Rock (Moana) and Gal Gadot (Ralph Breaks The Internet), and a remake of Clue, directed by Jason Bateman (Zootopia).

Source: DEADLINE