‘Maleficent’ Composer James Newton Howard to Score ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Composer James Newton Howard, who is known for scoring Disney’s Maleficent and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, is set to score Raya and the Last Dragon for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film, which has been in development at the studio for a few years now, is currently in the final stages of post-production. Luckily, despite the shutdown, Disney was able to work on the film remotely.

Read: First Look at Awkwafina’s Sisu in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Revealed Via Toy Leak

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

From directors, Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), co-directors Paul Briggs (The Princess and the Frog) and John Ripa (Frozen), producers Osnat Shurer (Moana) and Peter Del Vecho (Frozen 2), and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the aforementioned last dragon Sisu.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon opens in U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021. James Newton Howard has also completed the score for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is currently scheduled for next July.

Via Disney