First Look at Awkwafina’s Sisu in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Revealed Via Toy Leak

This past week the first trailer and poster were revealed for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest original film, Raya and the Last Dragon. We got a good look at the titular character and her armadillo sidekick Tuk Tuk, not much was was revealed regarding the films other characters, until now.

Warning minor spoilers ahead!

Thanks to user papusile.mele on Instagram, we get our first look at Awkwafina’s character Sisu in her human form, before she becomes the dragon that has been seen briefly at D23 Expo and the recent trailer.

Here is a quick character description for Sisu:

“Wise yet quirky Sisu always sees the positive in life.”

ong ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But whenĀ an evil forceĀ threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later,Ā that same evil hasĀ returnedĀ and itā€™s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down theĀ legendaryĀ last dragonĀ to restore the fractured land and its divided people.Ā However, along her journey, sheā€™ll learn that itā€™ll take more thanĀ a dragonĀ to save the worldā€”itā€™s going to take trustĀ and teamwork asĀ well.Ā

From directors, Don Hall (Big Hero 6) andĀ Carlos LĆ³pez Estrada (Blindspotting), co-directors Paul Briggs (The Princess and the Frog) and John Ripa (Frozen),Ā producersĀ Osnat Shurer (Moana) andĀ PeterĀ Del Vecho (Frozen 2), and featuring the voices ofĀ Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) asĀ the aforementioned last dragonĀ Sisu.

Walt Disney Animation Studiosā€™Ā Raya and the Last DragonĀ opens in U.S. theatersĀ on March 12, 2021.