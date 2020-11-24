Disneyland Paris to Remain Closed Until February 2021

After being shutdown for the second time due to the pandemic back in October, with the hope that it would reopen in a month, Disneyland Paris will not be reopening its gates in 2020.

According to a report from DLPReport, French President Emmanuel Macon has ruled out a holiday reopening for any theme parks in France.

⚠️French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out opening theme parks over the Christmas holidays.

As a result, Disneyland Paris will now reopen on February 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/nNCS56UuHI — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 24, 2020

The news comes just days after Disneyland Paris took steps to tighten a strict mask mandate in hopes for a 2020 reopening. The policy would require all guests to wear masks, regardless of their age, which changed from guests 11 and older required to wear face masks.

Disneyland Paris joins the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim as the two Disney resorts currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Positive cases and hospitalizations continue to spike throughout Europe and the United States. Walt Disney World remains open, with the capacity limit getting slightly raised to 35%, but a shutdown is always on the table, despite no positive outbreaks due to the parks and resorts.

The Walt Disney Company has yet to make a statement as of this publishing, but per the French government, don’t expect any changes to happen for Disneyland Paris anytime soon.