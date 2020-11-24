‘Run’ Becomes Hulu’s Most Watched Movie in its Opening Weekend

Hulu’s newest original movie, Run, starring Sarah Paulson has become the most-watched feature on the Disney-owned steamer in its opening weekend, Deadline has learned.

The thriller, which debuted on November 20, has ranked as the most talked-about Hulu Original Film to date on Twitter. The film has not only beat out other original films such as Palm Springs, which held the record previously, but it also beat out licensed SVOD film titles as well. Hulu has yet to receive or release official numbers.

Read: Hulu Acquires Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson Action Film ‘Boss Level’

Hulu acquired Run from Lionsgate this summer. The film was scheduled to hit theaters on Mother’s Day until the pandemic changed those plans. The film that centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her, is “certified fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% out of 82 reviews.

Run is directed by Aneesh Chaganty, who made his directorial debut with the 2018 hit thriller Searching. The film snagged the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, highlighting Chaganty’s talent for creating engaging thrillers. After working with Chaganty on Searching, writer Sev Ohanian teamed up with the director again for Run.

The film also stars newcomer Kiera Allen, Sara Sohn, Pat Healy, Erik Athavale, BJ Harrison, Sharon Bajer and Tony Revolori.