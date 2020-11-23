Hulu Acquires Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson Action Film ‘Boss Level’

Hulu has acquired a brand new movie for its streaming service. According to Deadline, the Disney-owned streamer has struck an eight-figure deal to acquire the action film, Boss Level.

Boss Level stars Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Frank Grillo, who plays former special forces agent Roy Pulver who is trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder. Pulver manages to uncover clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his death but must find Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the head of the government program, while outrunning assassins determined to keep him from the truth and save his wife (Naomi Watts).

The film was written and directed by Joe Carnahan (The Grey), along with writers Chris Borey and Eddie Borey. Producers are WarParty Films (Grillo, Carnahan); Emmett/Furla Films (Randall Emmett, George Furla); Scott Free Entertainment (Ridley Scott); and The Fyzz Facility Pictures. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal with Hulu on behalf of the filmmakers.

Per the trade, It has been an interesting journey for Boss Level, which completed production earlier this year. The movie was initially sold to Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios in early 2018 but that deal wasn’t ultimately realized. There was a special screening for the film at the Arclight Cinemas in LA in February. Highland has sold the movie well overseas with those markets awaiting the U.S. release.

Boss Level becomes the newest original film for Hulu, which also includes Bad Hair, Happiest Season, Palm Springs, Run, Big Time Adolescence, and The Binge.