Disneyland Cancels 2021 Grad Nite Due to Covid-19 Reopening Uncertainties

For the second year in a row Disneyland has had to cancel its beloved annual event “Grad Nite,” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from Disney Youth Programs states “The recently released state guidelines related to theme parks put us in limbo regarding a reopening timeline in the foreseeable future and therefore we are unable to move forward with Grad night 2021.”

Grad Nite has been an annual tradition for Southern California High School graduates since the early 1960s. The park would stay open late into the night, after the general public left, and host a special graduation party for those local graduates. Over the decades millions of teenagers have celebrated this academic milestone, but the uncertainty due to Covid-19 has taken this away from two years worth of graduating seniors.

Admission Ticket for Disneyland’s Grad Night 1982

Disneyland is hoping to bring back this event for 2022, stating, “We look forward to celebrating your students in years to come.”

Stick with The DisInsider for updates to future Grad Nites and other events hosted at the Disney Parks.