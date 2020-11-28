Disney Behind the Scenes at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in Epcot

Disney Parks released a new video giving us a peak backstage for the upcoming new dark ride in Epcot. The ride is called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and is based on the popular Disney Pixar film Ratatouille.

Disney Parks YouTube Channel

This new Walt Disney World attraction will be released in 2021 in the France Pavilion in Epcot’s World Showcase. The ride will help to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, which kicks off in 2021, along with Epcot’s 40th Anniversary, which kicks off in 2022.

