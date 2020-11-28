Spider-bots Available Next Week in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort

New Spider-man themed merchandise will be available soon. While theme park fans await the reopening of Disneyland and the eventual grand opening of the Marvel themed land Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, they will have a new toy to help pass the time.

Starting on December 4th Spider-bots and WEB apparel from Avengers Campus will be available in the shopping and dining district of Downtown Disney in Anaheim California. Spider-bots are a new type of remote controlled robot that can crawl forward, backward, spin in a circle, crouch down, attack opposing Spider-bots, and blast off their own shields.

The Spider-bots are tied closely to the story for the upcoming attraction WEBSLINGER: A Spiderman Adventure, where guests will collect these robots virtually using new interactive technology. So these toys may make a lot more sense once the park is reopened and the ride is available. Until then, we can snag our very own Spider-bot before the Holiday Season.

These items will be sold at World of Disney and Disneyland Resort Backlot Premier Shop at the Disneyland Resort starting December 4th. Current annual pass holders will have first dibs the week prior.

