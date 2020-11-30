Florence Pugh Reportedly Reprising Her ‘Black Widow’ Role For ‘Hawkeye’ Series

Back in July, Black Widow director Cate Shortland revealed that the film would see Scarlett Johannsson’s Natasha Romanoff passing the torch to Florence Pugh and her character Yelena Belova, Romanoff’s sister. Now, thanks to a new report, we may see Yelena Belova again.

According to The Direct, Pugh has signed on to join the Hawkeye Disney+ series, which starts production this week, reprising her Black Widow role. It is unknown how large of a role Belova will have in the series, but the site does reveal that the character will don a Ronin-inspired costume – similar to the suit that Clint Barton wore in Avengers: Endgame – at one point in the series.

Read: Disney+ Honors the Late Chadwick Boseman’s Birthday with Special Tribute

With this news, it is very possible that Yelena Belova could take the mantle of Ronin for a short time while being the Marvel Cinematic Universes’ Black Widow. Another Black Widow character who donned the Ronin mantle in the comics was Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour in the upcoming film. I believe with this new information the Hawkeye series could be teased towards the end of Black Widow, maybe a post-credits scene?

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character, as well as Echo.

Renner is set to return as Clint Barton as he trains a new bow wielder – Kate Bishop who ends up taking the Hawkeye mantle. As of today, it is unclear if Hailee Steinfeld is playing the role, but we should find out any day now. Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected in 2022.