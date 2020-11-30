Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Third Time Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong Disneyland is set to close for the third time due to a surge in new Covid-19 cases in the area. Disney announced that this closure is “required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong.”

The Hong Kong park first closed in January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It reopened in June and subsequently closed again in July only to open back up in September. While every Disney park is subject to the whims of the governments where they reside (look at Disneyland in Anaheim and Disneyland Paris in France) Hong Kong Disneyland is particularly vulnerable to government intervention since the local government owns roughly half of the park.

The new closure technically begins on Wednesday December 2nd, but the park was already closed for December 1st, making the closure effective immediately. There is no set date for a reopening as Covid-19 numbers will control that.

Here is the official update from Disney Parks News Twitter:

