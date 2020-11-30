Categories

New Shows, Movies, and Specials Coming to Disney+ This December

As November draws to a close, temperatures continue to drop, holiday decorations start to pop up, and a fresh new slate of Disney+ content is set to be released.

Here is what we can expect on Disney+ for the month of December.

December 4

  • Anastasia
  • Mulan
  • Big
  • Big Sharks RuleMan vs. Shark
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
  • Sky High
  • Godmothered
  • The Mandalorian Chapter 14
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf

December 11

  • Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
  • Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
  • Safety
  • The Mandalorian Chapter 15
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date

December 18

  • Buried Truth of the Maya
  • Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Season 1)
  • Disney Channel Holiday House Party
  • Disney Parks Sunrise Series (Season 1)
  • Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)
  • Eddie the Eagle
  • Into the Woods
  • Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
  • On Pointe
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log
  • Dory’s Reef Cam
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 16
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble, Just the Four of Us

December 25

  • Soul
  • Pixar SparkShort Burrow
  • Max Keeble’s Big Move
  • Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
  • Burrow
