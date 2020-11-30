New Shows, Movies, and Specials Coming to Disney+ This December

As November draws to a close, temperatures continue to drop, holiday decorations start to pop up, and a fresh new slate of Disney+ content is set to be released.
Here is what we can expect on Disney+ for the month of December.
December 4
- Anastasia
- Mulan
- Big
- Big Sharks RuleMan vs. Shark
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Sky High
- Godmothered
- The Mandalorian Chapter 14
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf
December 11
- Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Safety
- The Mandalorian Chapter 15
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date
December 18
- Buried Truth of the Maya
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Season 1)
- Disney Channel Holiday House Party
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series (Season 1)
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)
- Eddie the Eagle
- Into the Woods
- Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
- On Pointe
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
- Dory’s Reef Cam
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
- The Mandalorian: Chapter 16
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble, Just the Four of Us
December 25
- Soul
- Pixar SparkShort Burrow
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
- Burrow