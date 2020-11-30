New Shows, Movies, and Specials Coming to Disney+ This December

As November draws to a close, temperatures continue to drop, holiday decorations start to pop up, and a fresh new slate of Disney+ content is set to be released.

Here is what we can expect on Disney+ for the month of December.

December 4

Anastasia

Mulan

Big

Big Sharks RuleMan vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian Chapter 14

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Keep On Rollin, The Big Good Wolf

December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian Chapter 15

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: The Brave Little Squire, An Ordinary Date

December 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Season 1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (Season 1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Season 3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian: Chapter 16

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble, Just the Four of Us

December 25

Soul

Pixar SparkShort Burrow

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

