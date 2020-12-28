Everything Leaving Hulu At The End of December 2020

As December draws to an end, a new batch of content will be leaving Hulu to make room for some new content. In reality it is all about contracts and licensing rights, but the result is the same. So, with only a day or two left in December here is a list of the movies, series, and specials leaving Hulu at end of this month.

So get to watching. Here is the list:

Leaving Dec. 31

“30 Days of Night” (2007)

“A Beautiful Mind” (2001)

“A Nanny For Christmas” (2010)

“A View to a Kill” (1985)

“About Last Night” (1986)

“Aeon Flux” (2005)

“Alien Nation” (1988)

“Anti-Trust” (2001)

“Antwone Fisher” (2002)

“Any Given Sunday” (1999)

“Back to School” (1986)

“Barbershop” (2002)

“Black Dynamite” (2009)

“Blood Ties” (2014)

“Broadcast News” (1987)

“Cliffhanger” (1993)

“Crimson Tide” (1995)

“Diamonds Are Forever” (1971)

“Diary Of A Mad Black Woman” (2005)

“Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist” (2005)

“Dr. No” (1962)

“Drugstore Cowboy” (1989)

“Flashback” (1990)

“For Your Eyes Only” (1981)

“From Russia with Love” (1964)

“Goldeneye” (1995)

“Goldfinger” (1964)

“Good Hair” (2009)

“Grizzly Man” (2005)

“House Of 1000 Corpses” (2003)

“I Spy” (2002)

“Ice Age: The Meltdown” (2006)

“Interview With the Vampire” (1994)

“Into the Blue” (2005)

“Joe” (2014)

“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” (2011)

“Kicking & Screaming” (2005)

“Kiss The Girls” (1997)

“Knocked Up” (2007)

“Licence to Kill” (1989)

“Little Giants” (1994)

“Live and Let Die” (1973)

“Lord Of War” (2005)

“Lost In Space” (1998)

“Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” (1985)

“March of the Penguins” (2005)

“Moonraker” (1979)

“Mr. Majestyk” (1974)

“Mud” (2013)

“My Bloody Valentine” (1981)

“Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

“Nurse 3D” (2014)

“Octopussy” (1983)

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969)

“Pacific Heights” (1990)

“Platoon” (1986)

“Raging Bull” (1980)

“Ronin” (1998)

“Senorita Justice” (2004)

“Sleeping with the Enemy” (1991)

“Slow Burn” (2007)

“Some Kind of Wonderful” (1987)

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982)

“Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984)

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989)

“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991)

“Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998)

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street” (2007)

“Thanks for Sharing” (2013)

“The 6th Day” (2000)

“The Bourne Identity” (2002)

“The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)

“The Bourne Ultimatum” (2007)

“The Client” (1994)

“The Color of Money” (1986)

“The Do-Deca-Pentathlon” (2011)

“The End of Violence” (1997)

“The Express” (2008)

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle” (1992)

“The Hulk” (2003)

“The Kingdom Of Heaven” (2005)

“The Living Daylights” (1987)

“The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring” (2001)

“The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King” (2003)

“The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)

“The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974)

“The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor” (2008)

“The Net” (1995)

“The Saint” (1997)

“The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977)

“The Weather Man” (2005)

“The World is Not Enough” (1999)

“The Young Victoria” (2009)

“This Christmas” (2007)

“Thunderball” (1965)

“Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

“Under the Tuscan Sun” (2003)

“Wanted” (2008)

“Why Did I Get Married?” (2007)

“Wild Hogs” (2007)

“Wild Things” (1998)

“William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” (1996)

“Working Girl” (1988)

“You Only Live Twice” (1967)