Hulu Lands Elisabeth Moss True Crime Series ‘Candy’

Elisabeth Moss is continuing her working relationship with Hulu, as Deadline is reporting that The Handmaids Tale stars newest project Candy has landed at the Disney-owned streamer.

The limited series comes from The Act writer and co-exec producer Robin Veith and exec produced by The Act co-creator Nick Antosca. A writer’s room is currently being formed for the series.

Candy is set in Texas in 1980 and based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. Moss will play Montgomery, who seemingly had it all – a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Moss will exec produce alongside Lindsey McManus through their Love & Squalor production company, where they recently signed a first-look deal with Hulu, and Antosca and Alex Hedlund via their production company Eat The Cat. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are consulting producers. Veith, who also wrote on Mad Men, wrote the pilot script. Michael Uppendhal, who has helmed episodes of Mad Men and Fargo, directs.

Elisabeth Moss stars in Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale, she has recently appeared in 2019’s horror hit Us and this year’s Monster-verse film The Invisible Man, from Blumhouse. The actress and her new production banner is developing the anthology series Black Match for Hulu, which is described as a psychosexual neo-noir thriller set in modern-day Los Angeles, and will appear alongside Michael Fassbender in Next Goal Wins from director Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder)and Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.