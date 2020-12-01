Hulu’s Gay Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season’ Breaks Opening Weekend Records

There might not be a lot of Christmas movies that focus on same-sex relationships, but that may change after the success of the Disney-owned Hulu’s newest original film, the gay rom-com holiday film Happiest Season. The Kristen Stewart led film premiered on November 25th on Hulu and starred Mackenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Audrey Plaza, and, hot off of the Schitts Creek sweep at the Emmys, Dan Levy.

It was announced today that Happiest Season shattered records at Hulu and has become the most-watched film across all acquired and Hulu Original films during its opening weekend. Hulu also announced that the film created a wave of new subscribers and was the film with the highest engagement among Hulu subscribers.

November has been great for Hulu. Just last week we reported that the Sarah Paulson led original film Run broke the record for the most watched opening weekend for a Hulu original film. While the film only held the title for one week, no one at Disney is complaining that they’ve had back to back record weeks for new films. The July release of the Andy Samberg Hulu film Palm Springs held the record that Run broke last week.

The news is great for Hulu as well as those seeking to see more LGBT relationships represented in main stream films. The next big original release for Hulu will be The Hardy Boys series coming Friday, December 4th. Taking a page from Netflix and Amazon, the entire first season of The Hardy Boys will be released at once, allowing for full and immediate binging.

