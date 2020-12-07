Disney Expected to Announce New Projects and Update on Existing Ones at Investor Day Thursday

It looks like Disney’s upcoming Investor Day Meeting will bring Disney fans some good news this Thursday. In a report from Deadline, Mike Fleming claims that Disney will make announcements regarding both theatrical and Disney+ projects.

Further details regarding those projects was not revealed by the trade reporter.

Disney on December 10 will announce its upcoming slate. While the studio will solidify what Deadline revealed recently – that the Tom Hanks-starrer Pinocchio, Peter Pan and the Emma Stone-starrer Cruella will bypass movie theaters to become Disney+ releases, the studio will also announce new projects from Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar that will encompass TV as well as theatrical. It will be a gesture toward not abandoning the exhibitors.

As of now, I would expect Disney to highlight more content to Disney+, which includes adding their existing library not already on the service, as well as additional films and series from their 20th Century Studios library. I would also expect a couple of films from Disney’s 2021 theatrical slate to move to the streamer, such as Raya and the Last Dragon and the aforementioned Cruella, which could bring Premier Access back into the fold. Disney+has multiple original series and films in various stages of production, so updates will surely come.

Multiple Marvel studios are in various stages of production, so we could get official few casting confirmations, and possibly new project announcements (maybe Fantastic Four and the X-Men). Black Widow will definitely be brought up, but I believe Disney will want to stick with its theatrical release date and not go the way of Wonder Woman 1984.

On the Star Wars side, Cassian Andor and a Mandalorian spinoff are currently in productions, with Obi-Wan and season three of The Mandalorian starting production in the next few weeks. The studio is also in pre-production on multiple other live-action and animated series for Disney+, including a series coming from Leslye Headland. I would expect announcements and/or updates on some of these projects. The studio has multiple theatrical projects from Kevin Feige, Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi, and J.D. Dillard, also in the works.