Andrew Garfield And Kirsten Dunst Are Set For ‘Spider-Man 3’; Tobey Maguire And Emma Stone Rumored

Today is every Spider-Man fan’s dream; a lot of old characters will be making a come back in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3.

Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter broke that Doc Ock himself, Alfred Molina, will be coming back for the third installment.

Now, Collider is reporting that Andrew Garfield WILL be coming back as his version of Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst WILL be coming back as Mary Jane Watson. The site goes on to say, if they can work out a deal, Maguire will be returning and they’re hopeful Emma Stone will come back as Gwen Stacy.

Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, while Emma Stone portrayed Gwen Stacy. Both films went on to make roughly $1.5 billion together. Garfield’s involvement was first reported by FandomWire.

Dunst portrayed Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, while Tobey Maguire portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man. All three films went on to make $2.5 billion collectively.

Electro and Doc Ock are only two of the syndicate’s most notable members, but if you include Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio – assuming that he’s alive – the gang would only be one member away from completion.

Considering that a central villain has yet to be announced or cast, it’s more than likely this is the direction that the film is headed. However, once again, until this is confirmed all anyone can do is speculate.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, and the most shocking return of all is Jamie Foxx as Electro, it is not 100% known if this is the same Electro from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-man 2 or if this is a new character altogether.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. The majority of the supporting cast is expected to return including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove.

Source: Collider