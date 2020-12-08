CONFIRMED: Alfred Molina Is Set To Return As Doc Ock In ‘Spider-Man 3’

A few weeks ago, GeeksWorldwide broke that Alfred Molina is rumored to reprise as Doctor Otto Octavius in the upcoming Spider-man 3, which is currently filming. However, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that news today.

Molina portrayed Otto Octavius in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire. The film went on to be a massive hit for Sony Pictures, racking in $789 million world wide.

As previously mentioned, our friends over at GeeksWorldwide we’re first to report this news after seeing the actor on set.

Marvel and Disney had no comment.

Molina isn’t the first actor to reprise, Jaime Foxx’s Electro is confirmed to come back in the film. Since being cast in the next Spidey film, Foxx has been extremely transparent about the fact that he’s playing a new version of Electro despite previously playing the character in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, on the other hand, are still rumored to reprise their respective versions of Spider-Man.

Electro and Doc Ock are only two of the syndicate’s most notable members, but if you include Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio – assuming that he’s alive – the gang would only be one member away from completion.

Considering that a central villain has yet to be announced or cast, it’s more than likely this is the direction that the film is headed. However, once again, until this is confirmed all anyone can do is speculate.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, and the most shocking return of all is Jamie Foxx as Electro, it is not 100% known if this is the same Electro from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-man 2 or if this is a new character altogether.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. The majority of the supporting cast is expected to return including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove.

