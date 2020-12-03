‘Hawkeye’ Series Adds Six New Cast Members, Including Vera Farmiga And Florence Pugh

Marvel’s Hawkeye series is currently filming in New York and will move on to Atlanta afterwards. Set photos and videos confirm the filming and also confirms Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. This was first reported by Charles Murphy.

Along with this news, Variety reported today that six new cast members have joined the project.

Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Florence Pugh (Midsommer), Fra Fee (Animals), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), newcomer Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep).

Farmiga will portray Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

Fee will play Kazimierz Kazimierczak, who you may recognize as the villain Clown.

Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, the sister of Scarlett Johannsson’s Black Widow. You can see the introduction of her character in the upcoming Black Widow solo film.

Dalton is portraying Jack Duquesne who is better known as Swordsman. He was an early mentor to Clint Barton and has been a hero AND villain in Marvel Comics.

Cox will play Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf Native American who can copy characteristics of people identically. This confirms a previous report from The Illuminerdi.

McClarnon will play William Lopez, the father of Maya Lopez.

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

A new report earlier this week dropped revealing Florence Pugh will be reprising her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova for the series, which is now officially confirmed.

Renner is set to return as Clint Barton as he trains a new bow wielder – Kate Bishop who ends up taking the Hawkeye mantle. As of today, it is unclear if Hailee Steinfeld is playing the role, but we should find out any day now. Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected in 2022.

