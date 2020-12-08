Hailee Steinfeld Suits up as Kate Bishop in New ‘Hawkeye’ Set Photos

Hawkeye set photos have been dropping like crazy this week, as filming commences in New York. We have seen good looks at Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and even Lucky “the Pizza Dog.” Now a new photo has dropped and it’s the one everyone has been waiting for.

Photos have been dropping showing us our first look at Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop in her uniform. Take a look at the photos below and let us know what you think:

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner seen on the set of #Hawkeye on the Lower East Side, New York#Marvel #DisneyPlus



She's in the Kate Bishop outfit 🏹



4 MQ Photos. pic.twitter.com/PWFXUJGGAW — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 8, 2020

Hawkeye is also set to star era Farmiga (The Conjuring) as Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate, Florence Pugh (Midsommer) reprising her Black Widow role, Yelena Belova, Fra Fee (Animals) as Kazimierz Kazimierczak, who you may recognize as the villain Clown, Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) as Jack Duquesne who is better known as Swordsman, newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo, a deaf Native American who can copy characteristics of people identically, and Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep) as the father of Maya Lopez.

Not much is known on the series at this time but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother Barney Barton aka Trickshot and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected in 2022.