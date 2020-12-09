Charlie Cox Reportedly Joins ‘Spider-Man 3’ Returning as Daredevil

Yesterday was quite the news day for Spider-Man 3, as multiple casting reports dropped. Now, less than twenty fours later, more news on the project has surfaced, which may bring fans of Marvel’s Netflix series’ some joy.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Charlie Cox, who led the Marvel’s hit Netflix series Daredevil, is set to return as the titular hero in the untitled third Spider-Man film. It is unknown at this time how large of a role the character will play in the film, but how Far From Home ended, it is Matt Murdock will come to Peter Parker’s aid for legal representation and likely team up with the web-slinger to take on the films growing baddies.

Cox joins a quickly growing cast that includes Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.