Michelle Pfeiffer Confirms She Will Be Back For ‘Ant-Man 3’

Batman Returns alum, Michelle Pfeiffer, has confirmed on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast that she will indeed be returning for Ant-Man 3 as Janet Van Dyne. Pfeiffer also confirmed that filming will begin in spring 2021.

Back in September, news broke that Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) has been tapped for one of the lead roles in the next Ant-Man movie opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily. It is not 100% confirmed who Majors is playing but Deadline’s sources are saying it’s likely super-villain Kang the Conquer.

Production on Ant-Man 3 is expected to kick off production in June of 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, with Peyton Reed returning to direct. The film was originally supposed to start production in early 2021 but fell prey to the COVID-19 outbreak, which stopped every working production. As some projects start up again, the normal flow process for studios should head back to normal in the coming months; with necessary precautions of course.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) wrote the script. The Ant-Man franchise stars Paul Rudd (Scott Lang aka Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne aka Wasp), Michael Dough (Dr. Hank Pym), Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conquer) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) who are all expected to return to the heist-adventure film series. There have been previous rumors that the film could set up a Young Avenger film or series, and could even feature the villain MODOK aka Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.

Source: Ladies First with Laura Brown