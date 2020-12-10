Amy Adams Confirmed to Return For ‘Disenchanted’

Amy Adams is returning to a role that put her on the Disney map, Princess Giselle. Adams will reprise her role from the live-action/animation film Enchanted, which will debut on Disney+.

Announced at the Disney Investor Day by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’ President of Production Sean Bailey, the presentation was short on details, but there was one clue. The sequel is still titled Disenchanted, a play on the original title.

Adam Shankman (Hocus Pocus 2) is signed on to direct the project. There’s been no word on if other actors from the first movie like Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, or Idina Menzel will return for the sequel.

Enchanted followed an animated princess as she stumbles through a portal and winds up in the very real (and live-action) New York City. From there she uses her wit and charm to turn the big city into a storybook, with cockroaches and rats cleaning her apartment dishes. It’s been considered a delightful blend of fairytale themes mixed with the reality of big-city living.