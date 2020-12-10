‘Ironheart’ Series Is Officially In The Works; Dominique Thorne Cast As Riri Willams

During The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige finally confirmed that they are working on an Ironheart series for Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as genius inventor Riri Williams who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man himself, Tony Stark. It is possible the character could appear in the Armor Wars series as well.

Based on a previous report, production on Ironheart could kick-off as early as Fall 2021. As of now, further details are being kept under wraps. Stay tuned as we plan to update you on this project further as we learn new details.